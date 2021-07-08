Around the Web Caught on camera: Group of lions spotted walking on the streets of Amreli city in Gujarat at night According to local reports, the lions wandered into the city in search of food. Scroll Staff An hour ago Watch: Truly a walk to remember, forever. What a mesmerizing sight it was for those who witnessed it. A pride of lions taking stroll on the road near Pipavav Port Jetty Road, Amreli in Gujarat. They were spotted near the sea first. A walk of pride with pride #LongLiveNature pic.twitter.com/SsNJbubVzB— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) July 6, 2021 Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animal videos Lions Gujarat Read Comments