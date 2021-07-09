Around the Web Watch: 14-year-old girl becomes first African-American to win Scripps Spelling Bee competition Zaila Avant-garde from Lousiana in the United States spelt the word ‘Murraya’ correctly to win the coveted national spelling bee championship. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🚨 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde just won the 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee with the word "murraya" pic.twitter.com/flMgCJY7da— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 9, 2021 13-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana is your 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion ‼️The first African-American winner of the competition 👏 pic.twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN— ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Children Black