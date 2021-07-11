Viral Video Watch: Bullock cart carrying Congress workers protesting against fuel hike collapses Spotted in Mumbai. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Maharashtra: A bullock cart, on which Congress workers and leaders were protesting in Mumbai today, collapses. They were protesting against the fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/INqHWpNi7C— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021 Also readPetrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata cross Rs 100 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Congress Read Comments