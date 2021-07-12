Around the Web Rampaging torrents, vehicles washed away: Scenes from raging flood in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh Horrifying sights from the popular tourist destination in Himalayas. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Himachal Pradesh rains wreak havoc in #Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/J60nmYNKJp— Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) July 12, 2021 #Manjhi #River causes flashfloods in #Dharamshala , #Himachal .Cloud burst is, sudden heavy rainfall in a short span of time over a small area. Flash flood is, an outcome of cloud burst where heavy flood occurs in a veey short time span. #ManMadeDisaster pic.twitter.com/Q3veoiEywz— Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) July 12, 2021 This is Gaggal Bridge.#Dharamshala#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/F2jL1suMGd— Aryan Rajput🇮🇳 (@AryanRajput21) July 12, 2021 As rains lash down in #Dharamshala shanties of safai karamcharis get washed out by the river in spate. This community has been demanding proper & safe housing for the last 5 years. HP govt & admin is accountable. They should be given immediate relief by providing shelter & food. pic.twitter.com/MfcKRJRZU6— Endangered Himalaya (@EndangeredHimal) July 12, 2021 #WATCH | Manjhi River rages after heavy rainfall near Dharamshala. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/SvXhs1kKMS— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021 #HimachalPradesh Surge in water level of #Bhagsunag nullah in #Dharamshala following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/S7f5dscHt8— αѕℓαм кнαη ᴀɴᴛɪ ᴡᴀʀ ᴀᴄᴛɪᴠɪꜱᴛ. (@aslamkhanbombay) July 12, 2021 #HimachalPradesh: #Flashflood due to heavy rainfall near #Dharamshala pic.twitter.com/qckDS12fIL— DD News (@DDNewslive) July 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himachal Pradesh Monsoon flood Read Comments