literature and myth

India’s best-known mythologist explains what Lakshmi means for Liberals and for Bhakts

The author of ‘The Success Sutra: An Indian Approach to Wealth’ draws the parallels between myths and economics.

by 

The battle between “AdarshLiberals” and “AdarshBhakts” continues on Twitter, much like the mythic battle between devas and asuras. Or is it asuras and devas? For each one believes that they are morally upright and loves India more than the other. What is overlooked is that in the Puranas, devas and asuras are divided not on grounds of morality but on grounds of their relationship to wealth.

Devas live in Swarga, paradise, and live rich Page3 lives, in luxury, drinking Soma, watching apsaras dance and gandharvas sing. Or they are busy fighting the asuras, defending their wealth from these barbarians at the gates. Never mind that the asuras are their half brothers, sons of Brahma. Nobody told the devas it is good to share. But if the devas share their wealth, will they still be devas? Will they still be adored, envied desired and invoked in yagnas?

Modern parallels

Can we see the relationship between devas and asuras as the relationship between haves and have-nots? Devas are rich and live fabulous lives. So by Left-wing standards, they are certified evil oppressors. Bhakts protest violently at the suggestion that devas are being equated with Page3.

AdarshLiberals will valorise asuras as the have-nots, the disenfranchised, the oppressed, the lowly, the unprivileged, denied the Kamadhenu, the Kalpataru, the Chintamani, that was churned by both, devas and asuras, from the ocean of milk. Did not the enchantress Mohini trick the asuras and ensure all that wonderful treasure was claimed by the devas?

Yet this simplistic understanding defies the complex nature of the Puranas, where Lakshmi, goddess of wealth, is also called, in her many forms, daughter of the asuras, Paulomi (Puloman, referring to the asura-king) as well as wife of the devas, Indrani. The asuras did not value the daughter until Indra snatched her away and made her his wife. Now the asuras want the daughter back. They, who never valued her while she was with them, feel tricked and cheated once she is away. A common theme in capitalism, which values the intelligence and innovation of the capitalist to create value from the land of the farmer, and labour of the worker or the land.

Hidden in the pages of the Puranas are ideas that do resonate proto-materialistic philosophies.

The real worker

But Indra, rich and glorious, in Vedic times, is not the god who is worshipped in India today. There are no temples to his name. There are temples to Vishnu only. Why? Because Indra does nothing to attract Lakshmi. He treats her like an entitled husband, and remembers her only when she disappears or is snatched away by someone else. He does nothing to make himself worthy of her, unlike Vishnu who is continuously participating in the affairs of the world to make himself worthy of the goddess of wealth.

India today is trapped between the narrative of devas and asuras. We either want to be devas, or envy the devas. And the devas sees the rest of the world as asuras. No one wants to be Vishnu, work towards generating wealth, not for his sake, but for the sake of the other, fully aware of inadequacies of the human condition and the wonderful meaning that wealth brings into the lives of humans, meaning that makes them cling to wealth than give it away generously, CSR rules notwithstanding.

Devdutt Pattanaik is an author, mythologist and leadership consultant. He has written over thirty bestselling books, published several hundred articles and given numerous talks and presentations on Indian mythology, culture, business and management.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.