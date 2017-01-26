Opinion
All News
All News
Transgender rights
Watch: When transgenders held a rare 'birthday' party in Peshawar (defying the risk of violence)
Each member of the community gets only one "birthday party" in their lifetime.
Bollywood flashback
Seeing is believing: The miracle of sight restoration in ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’
In Manmohan Desai’s magic-laden universe, the saint Sai Baba, Mohammed Rafi’s voice, and Rishi Kapoor’s vigour allow Nirupa Roy to see again.
goal for india
Meet Thangboi Singto, the ‘monk’ in charge of Shillong Lajong
The 42-year-old is one of the league's longest serving managers, having finished four years at the helm of the club.
-
TRANSGENDER RIGHTS
Watch: When transgenders held a rare 'birthday' party in Peshawar (defying the risk of violence)
-
REPUBLIC DAY
Watch scenes from India's first Republic Day celebrations (and from the one in 1969)
-
GLOBAL ECONOMY
Watch: Global investor Ruchir Sharma is convinced China's economy is running on 'borrowed time
-
HUMAN-ANIMAL CONFLICT
Video: Why Australia and New Zealand have declared 'war' on feral cats
-
DEMOLITION DRIVE
Demolition porn: Watch nineteen Chinese buildings pulverised in 10 seconds flat
Ecological Threat
In pictures: How a power plant devastated the pristine beauty of a creek near Chennai
Ennore Creek mirrors scenes from the dystopian ‘Mad Max’ – a once-thriving region laid waste.
Social Media Buzz
'Republic Day is to Hamid Ansari what Navratri is to Falguni Pathak': Twitter celebrates R-Day
From Burj Khalifa to flying motorcycles, here's what Indian Twitter talked about on January 26.
Movie Soundtracks
Audio master: It's always perfect weather for ‘Monsoon Wedding’
Mira Nair’s acclaimed film has an eclectic soundtrack of traditional and contemporary sounds that perfectly complements the story treatment.
-
BOLLYWOOD FLASHBACK
Seeing is believing: The miracle of sight restoration in ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’
-
MOVIE SOUNDTRACKS
Audio master: It's always perfect weather for ‘Monsoon Wedding’
-
SCIENCE FICTION FILM
If you thought 2017 is bad, these films imagined things would be much worse
-
ON THE ACTOR'S TRAIL
Ashley Judd in Kolkata: ‘I am going to do something that may shock you’
-
TV SERIES
TV show ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ turns misfortune into a visual spectacle
Virus alert
Careless use of an old polio vaccine might have put Ahmedabad children at risk of the disease
Type 2 polio virus from a discontinued vaccine was recently found in the city's sewage.
science fiction film
If you thought 2017 is bad, these films imagined things would be much worse
An inordinate number of filmmakers felt that humanity would have a particularly shoddy 2017. Were they right?
republic day
Watch scenes from India's first Republic Day celebrations (and from the one in 1969)
Fifteen thousand people gathered in the capital to celebrate that historic occasion.
-
GOAL FOR INDIA
Meet Thangboi Singto, the ‘monk’ in charge of Shillong Lajong
-
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Leander Paes and Martina Hingis knocked out of Australian Open mixed doubles quarter-finals
-
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Serena Williams destroys Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to set up Australian Open final with sister Venus
-
INTERNATIONAL CRICKET
Australian club cricketer bowls the perfect over – six wickets in six balls!
-
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Australian Open: Venus Williams reaches first Grand Slam singles final in eight years
on the actor's trail