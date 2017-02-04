Punjab politics
Goa elections
Spoiler alert: Goa’s multi-cornered contest has made the election difficult to predict
The state has 251 candidates for 40 seats.
BOOK EXCERPT
How Mumbai's history made sure it became a centre of innovation and entrepreneurship
And how neighbouring Pune got on the map as well.
Sonic Saturdays
Celebrate the start of spring with these renditions of raag Saraswati by music maestros
Firoz Dastur, Salamat Ali Khan and Parveen Sultana perform the raag named after the goddess of knowledge as well as music.
INDIAN CLASSICAL MUSIC
Listen: DV Paluskar exploring the contours of raag Bhupali is a treat for music lovers
INDIAN CLASSICAL MUSIC
Shamsuddin Faridi Desai's virtuosity is on display as he performs Raag Darbari on the rudra veena
SONIC SATURDAYS
Amir Khan sings raags Nand Kalyan and Rageshree in his inimitable style
SONIC SATURDAYS
Listen: Prabha Atre sings a quicksilver tarana
BOOK EXCERPT
Fiction fix: In this thriller the Delhi chief minister has to deal with a serial killer
A new instalment in Ashwin Sanghvi and James Patterson's popular 'Private' crime series.
Social Media Politics
Donald Trump’s tweets are now presidential records. So can he delete or alter them at will?
The law says official presidential records must be preserved. How do tweets figure in?
Letters to the editor
Readers' comments: On visas and race, Indians have always been hypocritical
A selection of readers' opinions.
MOVIE REVIEW
Film review: ‘Alif’ is a tedious lesson about the need for secular education
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is a cheerful namaste from Jackie Chan
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: Even Matt Damon can't help ‘The Great Wall’ rise above its dullness
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ is just as the title promised
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: In ‘Kaabil’, Hrithik Roshan is much too capable as the blind hero
Budget 2017
Budget 2017: Crafty politicians can bend the new rules on political funding even in their sleep
The new rules, such as a cap of Rs 2,000 on individual contributions and introduction of electoral bonds, have plenty of caveats.
international football
Video: As Frank Lampard bids adieu, here's why he's considered a modern-day football legend
In his 21-year-long glittering career, 'Super' Frank made 649 appearances for Chelsea and won 11 major trophies.
View From Nepal
Patriots, forgive me. I am Canadian now but I still love Nepal
Writer Manjushree Thapa talks about identity politics and the challenges of being an outsider with insight.
BOOK REVIEW
Why are all the global CEOs turning to this book for answers?
-
BOOK REVIEW
The rediscovery of Yashpal’s early stories reveals a fusion of writer and patriot
-
BOOK REVIEW
Born to run, from mental illness: What Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography really is about
-
BOOK REVIEW
Even in the twenty-first century, these are stories of raw human nature
-
BOOK REVIEW
Manju Kapur’s new novel doesn’t try too hard to hide its connection with Pramod Mahajan’s murder