world politics
Zimbabwe’s plan to sell elephants to China to settle debts isn’t illegal, but it’s certainly harmful
The export of live animals seems more related to profit than sustainable use conservation.
attacks on journalists
A journalist's murder provides a window into the destruction of Myanmar's forests
In 12 years, the country lost 11% of its forests to the illegal logging trade to India and China and to land use change.
Renewable energy
India’s renewable energy targets short-circuited by poor infrastructure, lack of cheap financing
To achieve targets for 2022, the country must add three times the capacity added in 2016 over the next six years.
HISTORY REVISITED
Watch: This animated history of Russia will tell you more in nine minutes than 900 pages can
POPULAR MUSIC
Watch: The Indian connections of Peter 'Where Do You Go To My Lovely' Sarstedt (1941 - 2017)
SMARTPHONE COUNTRY
Watch: It was ten years ago today that Steve Jobs presented the world the very first iPhone
STARTUP INDIA
'Flipkart was the most foolish': Watch tech investor Kanwal Rekhi flame India's start-ups
TRUTH AND FICTION
This video shows what an honest dieting product should tell consumers ('we're designed for failure')
international football
Watch: Lionel Messi bails out Barcelona with an exquisite free-kick in the 90th minute
"The brilliance of this man never ceases to amaze"
online influence
Is Google’s eagerness to answer questions actually promoting more falsehood online?
The engine’s search algorithm uses more than 200 factors to figure out how to prioritise results so as to give users the information they’re looking for.
History revisited
EXPERIMENTAL FILMS
Get ready for a reverie: it’s Sergei Parajanov time
-
FULL TEXT
Meryl Streep: ‘When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose’
COURTING CONTROVERSY
With his latest film ‘Vangaveeti’, Ram Gopal Varma lives up his title ‘Mr Controversy’
-
INTERVIEW
How 30-year-old Shweta Tripathi transformed herself into a 14-year-old girl in love with her teacher
SHOOTING FILM SONGS
Picture the song: Rain and romance in ‘Evano Oruvan’ from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Alaipayuthey’
Indian economy
Claim: 99.99% of Indian households have bank accounts. Fact: Survey missed 14% households
The government has not specified the methodology it used to calculate households with bank accounts.
indian cricket
Ranji Trophy: Gujarat's big-scoring batters stand in the way of the Mumbai winning machine in final
Gujarat are making a Ranji final appearance after 66 years while Mumbai search for a 42nd title.
note demonetisation
From cow offerings to stash hidden in saris: What latecomers told the RBI about their old notes
With the 50-day deadline for deposits long gone, people are coming up with novel reasons for being late.
SPORTS WORLD
The sports wrap: Lionel Messi to miss FIFA awards ceremony, and other top stories
INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
INDIAN CRICKET
Sourav Ganguly confirms that he received a threat letter from an anonymous source
INDIAN CRICKET
Ranji Trophy: Gujarat's big-scoring batters stand in the way of the Mumbai winning machine in final
INDIAN CRICKET
Mumbai can be backup venue for India-Bangladesh Test, England practice games, says Dilip Vengsarkar
Popular music