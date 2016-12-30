The Daily Fix
New Year Verse
'Someone else’s song': A poem by Kamala Das
I am a million, million births / Flushed with triumphant blood, each a growing / Thing...'
New Year Verse
'A viewpoint': A poem by Amrita Pritam
'Every day it decimates / from every life / one more day...'
New Year Verse
'A fable for the 21st Century': A poem by Tishani Doshi
'And as such, you should know that blindness / is historical...'
BOOK REVIEW
This book links hate-filled tweets to right-wing political strategy and deep planning
BOOK REVIEW
Immigrant fiction about Indians moves to Australia, and about time, too
BOOK REVIEW
A new Zadie Smith, a new set of difficulties in reading, a new pleasure
BOOK REVIEW
Did you know the beloved author of ‘Pippi Longstocking’ also documented the horrors of World War II?
BOOK REVIEW
Namita Gokhale’s new novel of the Himalayas reminds us that history cannot be separated from fiction
New Year Verse
'Bharati Bhavan Library, Chowk, Allahabad': A poem by Arvind Krishna Mehrotra
'New readers occupy the chairs / Turning the pages / Of the morning papers.'
New Year Verse
'Lifer giving advice to new convict in female ward': A poem by Annie Zaidi
'Men! The things they make us do! Do you really want to go back?'
New Year Verse
'Where I come from': A poem by Shikha Malaviya
'My country is hungry tiger / My country is jumping monkey.'
MEASURING HAPPINESS
Watch: How to prevent anger from taking over your senses all the time (and especially in 2017)
COMEDY ROUTINES
Watch: Stand up comic Alexander Babu on 'Tambram uncles', minority appeasement, and Carnatic music
CELEBRATE THIS
Watch: Here's why those New Year's eve parties never feel as good as you thought
COMEDY ROUTINES
Watch: A comic artist is blown away by his Uber driver (but does he betray a class bias?)
INDIA IN TRANSITION
Watch: Yogendra Yadav on why the crisis facing India is deeper than Narendra Modi and demonetisation
New Year Verse
'I want a poem': A poem by Jerry Pinto
'I want a poem like a Russian circus / You should know it has been trained.'
New Year Verse
'I have no name': A poem by Jiddu Krishnamurti
'I am as the fresh breeze of the mountains.'
New Year Verse
'A morning walk': A poem by Gulzar
'With no noun in sight I unleashed it on the green...'
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is one of the better video game adaptations out there
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: Yodelling animals ratchet up the noise in ‘Sing’
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: 'Dangal' is a rousing study of the quest for perfection – and Aamir is the perfect lead
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: ‘Rogue One’ is a ‘Star Wars’ story we could do without
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: ‘La La Land’ is a rip-roaring tribute to movie musicals that hits all the high notes
