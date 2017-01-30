Assembly elections
All News
All News
Marriage map
China’s 'bare branches’: Unmarried men stuck between tradition and capitalism
The bitter fruit of the One Child Policy and the preference for sons is a female deficit of 20 million people in the coming decades for men of marrying age.
Act of protest
Watch protests across United States airports in response to Donald Trump's order
Thousands of immigrants were stranded in airports across the United States after the ban.
Letters to the editor
Readers' comments: 'The erosion of RBI’s credibility is a far bigger concern than demonetisation'
A selection of readers' opinions.
-
ACT OF PROTEST
Watch protests across United States airports in response to Donald Trump's order
-
VIEW FROM CHINA
Watch Chinese men in uniform perform the (rather odd) 'chicken dance' to celebrate New Year
-
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
Watch: This 'honest' candidate in UP wants to win elections to 'fool people and earn money'
-
SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY
Watch: Eighty years after it was predicted, hydrogen has been converted into a metal (and it's huge)
-
URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Watch this hilarious mockumentary on people who supposedly want Bengaluru's steel flyover
Online security
Nine ways to protect your digital privacy in an era of public shaming
These tips help foil hackers, ransomware and online trackers, and ensure the digital safety of personal information.
Football fever
From severed heads to the 'Hex on Becks' – charting football’s pagan past
The wild and murky history of the beautiful game, involving violence, decapitated heads and infamous jinxes.
Trade secrets
The real history in the new BBC TV show Taboo: The East India Company and Nootka Sound
Nootka, in British Columbia, is a real place and the East India Company had trading interests in it in the late 18th century.
-
SCIENCE FICTION FILM
The time is ripe for a new movie version of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel ‘Dune’
-
SHOOTING FILM SONGS
Picture the song: Love, sensuality and Smita Patil in ‘Me Raat Takli’
-
TV SHOWS
Missing Fawad Khan on Zindagi? Here’s who else to crush on
-
INTERVIEW
In ‘Sexy Durga’, a man and a woman try to hitch a ride at night in a Kerala town. Bad idea
-
TV SERIES
The best thing about the BBC TV show ‘Taboo’? Tom Hardy
Ticket Travails
Kashmir airfares soar with heavy snowfall: Delhi-Singapore return is cheaper than Jammu-Srinagar
Bad weather has made road access to the Valley unreliable.
Australian Open
'He's done it!': Roger Federer finally won the big 18th and Twitter couldn't stop applauding
Roger Feder beat Rafael Nadal in an epic five-setter to win the Australian Open in a match for the ages.
workers' rights
5,000 sacked for demanding higher wages: The human cost of Bangladesh's $27-billion garment industry
In December, the government responded to a peaceful strike by workers with use of force, legal action and arrests.
-
ENGLAND IN INDIA
India hold their nerve to beat England by 5 runs in 2nd T20I, level series 1-1
-
INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
Watch: Chelsea and Arsenal rampage to 5-0 wins in the FA Cup, Liverpool eliminated
-
BOXING
Sarita Devi outpunches Zsofia Bedo to win on pro-boxing debut
-
SPORTS WORLD
The sports wrap: Barcelona held to 1-1 draw by Real Betis, and other top stories
-
FOOTBALL FEVER
From severed heads to the 'Hex on Becks' – charting football’s pagan past
immigration debate