BOOK EXCERPT
Madness and the art of a Bengali poet
The figure of Binoy Majumdar has been made more important than his works.
Opinion
How to spot a lesbian in sacred Indian art
Is it our discomfort with homosexuality that makes us believe that it cannot be part of the sacred?
Dissent and democracy
We must re-read the essay that reminds us of the time India’s political leaders encouraged debate
Ramachandra Guha wrote about the engaged opposition between Jayaprakash Narayan and Jawaharlal Nehru.
BOOK REVIEW
Born to run, from mental illness: What Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography really is about
BOOK REVIEW
Even in the twenty-first century, these are stories of raw human nature
BOOK REVIEW
Manju Kapur’s new novel doesn’t try too hard to hide its connection with Pramod Mahajan’s murder
BOOK REVIEW
Why Shashi Tharoor’s ‘An Era Of Darkness’ should be translated into every Indian language
BOOK REVIEW
The stories behind the story of Albert Camus’s ‘The Stranger’ (and how it came to be published)
Holmes mania
Sherlock Holmes and the strange case of anti-intellectualism
Holmes as rationalist superhero is a familiar narrative of histories of popular culture.
maternal health
Maternity benefits: There’s a yawning gap between women who work in the formal and informal sectors
Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi back his New Year’s Eve maternity benefits announcement with adequate budgetary support?
The week that was
More than just jallikattu: Scroll.in stories that you may have missed this week
The real problem with Jaipur Lit Fest and how the Supreme Court has set off a chain of events that could torpedo Modi’s demonetisation.
AMERICAN PRESIDENTS
Watch: How Stephen Colbert bid farewell to Barack Obama, and took on Donald Trump's plans
JALLIKATTU DEBATE
Videos: What 'spiritual leaders' have to say about jallikattu is not animal-friendly
ANIMAL KINGDOM
Watch: This is how animals experience pain (which they cannot always convey)
OFF-BEAT STORY OF THE DAY
Watch: Two Bengaluru men are bringing light to some of Arunachal Pradesh's remote villages
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Video: Unbelievably, lions in South Africa are commercially bred for hunting and for selfies
Online security
Fighting online trolls with bots opens endless possibilities – and a few challenges
Automated systems that watch online chats and flag racist, sexist and bullying behaviour could help curtail internet abuse.
tech talk
Oracle has been accused of bias in favour of Indians. Is the ‘halo effect’ to blame?
The software giant has denied the charge, but it could be a case of Indians in the firm referring and hiring other Indians.
Australian Open
Watch: Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas are ‘starting a boyband’. No, really.
The trio sing sang ‘Hard to Say I’m Sorry’ with musician David Foster on the piano.
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: ‘Coffee With D’ is an unpalatable brew
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: It’s safe landings for Russian dub ‘The Crew’
OPENING THIS WEEK
‘The Founder’ is a fast-food version of the legend of McDonald’s
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: Vin Diesel's XXX: Return of Xander Cage has superb stunts and an agile Deepika Padukone
OPENING THIS WEEK
Film review: ‘OK Jaanu’ is a not okay remake
