Budget 2017
All News
All News
immigration debate
Trump’s travel ban is wreaking havoc on families, especially those with valid visas
The executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations is separating families who made every effort to follow US immigration law.
Letters to the editor
Readers' comments: 'BJP needs to stop taking things for granted – 2019 is not too far away'
A selection of readers' opinions.
Budget 2017
What to expect from the budget's Mahila Shakti Kendras: Not much, say activists
If Rs 500 crore is allocated to 14 lakh anganwadis, it amounts to just Rs 3,571 for setting up each women's empowerment centre.
-
MODERN ARCHITECTURE
Video: Can the entire human race fit inside one building (and why is that even important)?
-
RELATIONSHIPS
Watch: Why over-friendly people are often more annoying than helpful
-
BUDGET 2017
'Highest ever MNREGA allocation': FM in 2017. 'Monument to Congress's failures': PM in 2015
-
ANIMAL KINGDOM
Watch: This wild orangutan worked out how to use a carpentry tool she had never even seen before
-
VIDEOGAMES
Watch: This video explains how Pac-Man revolutionised video games forever
modern architecture
Video: Can the entire human race fit inside one building (and why is that even important)?
Fun fact: It would take onljust about half an hour to jog around it.
missing files
UFOs, H-bombs, new religion: CIA cables reveal an era of intrigue and assassination plots in India
Before the 1990s, America kept a rather close eye on India, declassified documents reveal.
Budget 2017
Will the Rs 2,000 cap on cash donations for political parties bring more transparency in the system?
In the absence of a cap on the number of such payments or making details of the donors known, old loopholes remain.
-
INDEPENDENT CINEMA
The things we do not and cannot say flow through arthouse film ‘A Million Rivers’
-
BOLLYWOOD CONTROVERSY
‘Padmavati’ movie title stays but a question mark remains over Rajasthan shoot, says producer
-
MOVIE TRAILERS
Trailer talk: ‘The Great Wall’, ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’
-
REMAKES
‘Trainspotting’ sequel ‘T2’ prefers the past – and that says something about the present
-
BOLLYWOOD CONTROVERSY
The attack on ‘Padmavati’ in Rajasthan proves that when in the line of fire, step out of harm’s way
international football
Watch: Chelsea got the point they needed as Watford extinguished Arsenal's title aspirations
Diego Costa missed a penalty but Chelsea drew 1-1 with Liverpool away, while Watford shocked Arsenal 2-1.
Budget 2017
After the 'bold move' of demonetisation, this Budget played it safe – thank god for that
There’s more prudence and less profligacy in Arun Jaitley’s financial outlay for the coming financial year.
Budget 2017
The government still needs to find the money to eliminate TB and kala azar
Health experts say the budget plan to eliminate TB by 2025 is ambitious. They are also flummoxed by the finance minister's announcement on leprosy.
-
SPORTS WORLD
The sports wrap: IPL 2017 scheduled to begin on April 5th, and other top stories
-
ENGLAND IN INDIA
Yuzvendra Chahal's incredible 6-wicket haul delivers 75-run victory and 2-1 series triumph for India
-
I-LEAGUE 2017
I-League: East Bengal maintain lead at the top with a 2-0 win over Mumbai FC
-
INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
Watch: Chelsea got the point they needed as Watford extinguished Arsenal's title aspirations
-
ENGLAND IN INDIA
Half-centuries from Raina and Dhoni and a late blitzkrieg from Yuvraj Singh help India post 202/6
Terror attacks