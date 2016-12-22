Title

VYAPAM SCAM

Vyapam scam: CBI admission in Supreme Court may spell trouble for Uma Bharti

The investigating agency told the court last week that a hard disk seized as crucial evidence had not been tampered with.

Image credit:  IANS

When the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Supreme Court last Thursday that a forensic laboratory had found that a hard disk seized as evidence from the main accused in the Vyapam scam had not been tampered with, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described it as “triumph of truth”.

However, if the premier investigating agency maintains its stand at the CBI special court in Bhopal that is hearing Vyapam scam cases, Union minister Uma Bharti may need to answer some tough questions. This is because if the hard disk has not been tampered with, an Excel sheet in the crucial piece of evidence lists Bharti, a former chief minister of the state, against the names of several illegal appointees in the scam.

The scandal pertains to alleged payoffs for jobs and recruitment at the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, which conducts exams for medical officers, constables, teachers and auditors for the state government.

In a petition before the Supreme Court last year, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Vyapam scam whistleblowers Ashish Kumar Chaturvedi, Prashant Pandey and Dr Anand Rai alleged that an Excel sheet in the hard disk that had the word “CM” against the name of at least 40 illegal appointees had been tampered with. According to the petitioners, the Madhya Pradesh police removed the “CM” references from the list and replaced them with that of Uma Bharti and entries titled “Raj Bhawan”.

On Thursday, the CBI counsel and solicitor general Ranjit Kumar told the apex court that forensics tests of the electronic storage device had found that it had not been tampered with.

The Congress said that the BJP’s celebrations are pre-mature.

If there has been no tampering, said Congress spokesman KK Mishra in Bhopal, will the CBI investigate other BJP leaders such as Uma Bharti, late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief KS Sudarshan and RSS leader Suresh Soni whose names figured in the Excel sheet?

About the scam

The Vyampam scam first emerged in 2013, with reports of candidates seeking government jobs and admission in medical colleges allegedly paying bribes to government officials, who in turn allowed imposters to take the entrance tests.

At that time, Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force seized a hard disk from Vyapam’s chief system analyst Nitin Mahindra’s computer.

Prashant Pandey, one of the whistleblowers in the case, who had assisted the Special Task Force as a forensic cyber expert, had a copy of the contents of Mahindra’s hard disk on a pen drive. Pandey later fell out with the Special Task Force and submitted the pen drive with its contents to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Pandey claimed that the contents of the pen drive were the untampered Excel sheets from the hard disk that had been seized as evidence.

In their petition before the apex court, the petitioners claimed that Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force sleuths, directed by senior police officers in Indore, had substituted at least 40 instances of the word “CM” in the original Excel sheet with that of Uma Bharti in 23 entries.

In an affidavit filed in February last year, Singh had made the same allegation in court but the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which was monitoring the Vyapam cases at that time, dismissed it as baseless.

Singh and the whistleblowers then moved the apex court, which, last year, directed the CBI to take over the investigations into the scam. The Supreme Court had been monitoring the investigations since. The CBI then decided to send the hard disk for a fresh examination to the Hyderabad-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The laboratory’s report was submitted in a sealed envelope to the apex court in November.

In the Supreme Court

On Thursday, the Supreme Court told the investigating agency to submit the sealed laboratory report before the trial court instead, and said that it would not monitor the scam further as investigations in most cases of the 170 cases associated with the scam had been completed. It also asked the CBI to conclude the investigation into the 37 remaining cases within three months.

The lawyer for the petitioners, Vivek Tankha, said that his clients would now approach the trial court.

“We will present our case [against the CBI contention of no tampering] in the trial court,” said Tankha. “Digvijaya Singh will file fresh petition in the court next month.”

Uma Bharti connection

Uma Bharti’s name first surfaced in connection to the Vyapam scam in December 2013. At that time, an angry Bharti not only pleaded innocence but also demanded a CBI probe into the scam to expose what she said was a scam bigger than the fodder scam of Bihar. Rattled by her aggression, Chief Minister Chouhan sent Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police to Bharti’s home in Bhopal to placate her. That was when her name as an accused was dropped.

In July 2015, Bharti said that she feared for her life, a statement that came when deaths of people connected to the Vyapam scam were occuring with alarming regularity. However, Bharti has not commented on the scam since the CBI took over the probe later that year.

Congress officials say that the party was not interested in highlighting Bharti’s alleged complicity in the scam earlier as it believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not be interested in bailing out a beleaguered Chouhan in view of the not-so-cordial relationship between the two leaders.

However, in the past year, Chouhan has gone out of his way to ingratiate himself to the prime minister. He has frequently invited Modi to Madhya Pradesh and lionised him as God’s gift to India and as Yug Purush (man of an era). Chouhan’s tactics seem to have worked, said Congress leaders. A large section of BJP leaders also share this view.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

