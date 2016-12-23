Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Dastkar winter mela, Sound Avtar and more

ART Niyeti Chadha Kannal at Gallery Latitude 28

US-based artist Niyeti Chadha Kannal is exhibiting her new solo show Weaving Shards. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

ART Seher Shah at Nature Morte

Drawings and sculptures make up Pakistani artist Seher Shah’s new solo show Of Absence and Weight. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 11, 2017. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1, Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

ART Takayuki Yamamoto at Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation is hosting an exhibition by Japanese artist Takayuki Yamamoto whose “projects portray the peculiarities of social systems and customs by which people are raised”. The exhibition also features pieces created by school children at workshops the artist conducted in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 4, 2017. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

FOOD & DRINK Food For Thought 2016 at Taj Palace Hotel

This two-day festival celebrating the food of South Asian countries will include panel discussions on topics such as ‘Food for Fitness’, ‘It’s Cool to be Vegetarian’ and ‘Food in Cinema’ featuring speakers from various fields including cricketer Virendra Sehwag, Hindi film director Nitya Mehra, and hotelier Priya Paul as well as cooking demonstrations and tastings by celebrity chefs Vicky Ratnani and Kunal Kapur. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person per day are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, I. B. Colony, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 2611 0202.

PHOTOGRAPHY Fanil Pandya at Egg Art Studio

Vadodara-based photographer Fanil Pandya is exhibiting Headhunters, a set of photographs showcasing the life of Nagaland’s Konyak tribe.

When: Until Thursday, January 19, 2017. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: The Egg Art Studio and Gallery, Atrium, Narain Manzil, 23 Barakhamba Road. Tel: 011 2376 6990.

SHOPPING & STYLE Dastkar Winter Mela 2016 at Nature Bazaar

This shopping bazaar organised by NGO Dastkar has on offer woven and knitted textiles from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as well as organic beauty and food products. Tickets priced at Rs 20 per person will be available at the venue. See here for more information.

When: Until Monday, December 26, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Nature Bazaar, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, opposite Chhattarpur Metro Station, Anuvrat Marg. Tel: 99108 02970.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Saree Festival Winter Showcase at Alliance Francaise

Arts organisation Red Earth is hosting an exhibition and sale of different styles of saris from across the country. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

FOOD & DRINK NASVI National Street Food Festival 2016 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

This year’s edition of the annual event, organised by the National Association of Street Vendors of India, will include stalls serving regional food snacks from Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Mysore and Varanasi among other cities. Tickets priced at Rs 80 per person per day are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and will also be available at the venue. See the Facebook event page for more details.

When: Friday, December 23 to Sunday, December 25, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 14, Bhisham Pitamah Road, Lodhi Road.

THEATRE Sweet and Hot: The Beauty of the Dreaming Jungle and Face/Off at Epicentre

Directors Radhika and Feisal Alkazi will helm two short English plays that will be performed by children between the ages of eight and 14. The Beauty of the Dreaming Jungle is a contemporary adaptation of Sleeping Beauty set in India and Face/Off is about a young accident survivor. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23 at 4.30 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Ground Floor, Sector 44, opposite Power Grid Residential Complex, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 2715000.

FILM Turning the Tide – The Fisher Folk of Tamil Nadu at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts

Filmmaker S. Vijay Gopal’s documentary will be screened. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday December 23 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Media Centre, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, 3 Dr. R. P. Road. Tel: 011 2338 8155.

THEATRE Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival at Shri Ram Centre

Three Hindi plays will be staged this weekend as part of the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts’ Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival. On Friday, KS Rajendran will direct a production of Agni Aur Barkha, writer Girish Karnad’s play based on a tale from the Mahabharata about Vishakha who has to choose between her husband and her lover. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. On Saturday, director Santanu Bose will helm Rakt Kalyan, an adaptation of Karnad’s 1990 Kannada play Taledanda. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. On Sunday, K Madavane will direct a version of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s long-running production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues is a series of touching stories of sexual experience and abuse. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23 and Saturday December 24 at 7.30 pm and Sunday December 25 at 4 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

FOOD & DRINK Santa Crawl Edition 2 at Circus

This bar crawl, which requires participants to come wearing either a Santa cap or a reindeer hat, will begin at Circus, move on to The Hungry Monkey and wrap up at Tabula Beach Café. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in and Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 at 8 pm.

Where: The crawl will start at Circus, D-14, Third Floor, Block D, South Extension II. Tel: 011 3958 6470.

MUSIC Beleza Pura at La Bodega

Delhi-based band Beleza Pura, comprising Brazilian vocalist Luana Helena, French guitarist Loïc Sanlaville and Argentinian drummer Pablo Grace, will play a set of bossa nova and samba. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 at 8.30 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Peter Cat Recording Co. at Depot 48

Capital-residing ‘gypsy jazz’ rock band Peter Cat Recording Co. will perform. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 at 8.45 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Djuma Soundsystem + Turban Raga at Bandstand

Norwegian electronic music producer Djuma Soundsystem, whose real name is Mikkas Skulstad, will man the decks at a gig that will feature a supporting slot by Delhi DJ Turbanraga aka Bachitter Singh. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Manik Mahna + Kunal Kamra + Siddharth Dudeja at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Manik Mahna from Delhi and Kunal Kamra and Siddharth Dudeja from Mumbai will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24 at 9.30 pm and Sunday, December 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Marc Romboy + Arjun Vagale at Privee’

German electronic music producer Marc Romboy will perform a gig that will also feature a set by his Delhi-residing counterpart Arjun Vagale. There is no entry fee for couples and single women before 11.30 pm; RSVP here to book a spot. Call the venue for details about the entry fee after 11.30 pm. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY December 24

BOOKS Bring Your Own Book at Moti Bagh

Delhi book club Bring Your Own Book will conduct a book guessing game for which participants have to bring their favourite book covered in wrapping paper with a short but cryptic description on the cover. The books will be circulated among attendees to guess. There is no entry fee; register by sending an email with your name, phone number, photo of the wrapped book and description to delhi@bringyourownbook.org. See the Facebook event page or call 90340 00088 for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 3 pm.

Where: Moti Bagh; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

FILM The Chef of South Polar at Japan Foundation

Shunichi Okita’s Japanese film The Chef of South Polar (2009), about a cook who prepares warm meals for a group of men in Antarctica, will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 4 pm.

Where: Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

MUSIC Bass Foundation Roots Sound System Sessions at Champa Gali

City-based reggae sound system Bass Foundation Roots, run by the duo of rapper Delhi Sultanate aka Taru Dalmia and singer Begum X aka Samara Chopra, will helm a five-hour dance music session. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 5 pm.

Where: Champa Gali, near Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Saidulajaib.

COMEDY Three Wise Men with Manik Mahna + Karunesh Talwar + Sumit Anand at India Habitat Centre

Manik Mahna from Delhi, Karunesh Talwar from Mumbai and Sumit Anand from Singapore will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programmes desk.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Ticket to Heaven at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Saleem Shah, this English play is a satire about today’s generation and involves an encounter between three people: a conman, a sexually frustrated woman and her pious husband. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Digital Mela with Reggae Rajahs at Summer House Café

The Christmas edition of this reggae and dancehall gig series organised by Delhi sound system Reggae Rajahs will feature sets by the collective’s own General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla as well as three Dubai-residing DJs, founder member MoCity aka Mohammed Uraibi Abood, Kev Fresh and Satwa 3000. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurbindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Nils Berg Cinemascope + The December Quartet at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Jazz bands, Swedish trio Nils Berg Cinemascope and Delhi’s The December Quartet, will play sets. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Sound Avtar at Hauz Khas Social

Mumbai-based bass music producer Sound Avtar aka Piyush Bhatnagar will perform. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52814.

MUSIC BLOT! at Auro Kitchen and Bar

City-based electronic music act BLOT! or Basic Love Of Things will take over the console. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 10 pm.

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, 31, Second Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 3310 5021.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

THEATRE Daayan at LTG Auditorium

Hindi play Daayan, directed by Amar Sah, is about how a woman is victimised and branded a witch by the people in her village. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 25 at 4 pm.

Where: L.T.G. Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE The Major Actor’s Assorted Monologues at Epicentre

In The Major Actor’s Assorted Monologues, former army major turned actor Mohommed Ali Shah performs several dramatic monologues including speeches from Julius Caesar and The Merchant of Venice and recitations of Mirza Ghalib’s letters and Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poems. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 25 at 6 pm.

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Ground Floor, Sector 44, opposite Power Grid Residential Complex, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 2715000.

THEATRE Hi Handsome at Pearey Lal Bhawan

Directed by Anil Sharma, Hindi play Hi Handsome is about a lonely man’s attempts to persuade his son and daughter-in-law to have a child. The vain daughter-in-law worries about what maternity might do to her body while the son is stuck between pleasing the two. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO. Tel: 011 4150 9109.