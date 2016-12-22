The business wrap: Sensex, Nifty end at lowest level since November 24, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Snapdeal introduced Cash@Home service to deliver money, and government requests for Facebook user data rose by 27% in the first half of 2016.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sensex ends 262 points down, Nifty falls below 8,000 mark: Factors including the effects of demonetisation on quarterly earnings and the outcome of a two-day Goods and Services Tax Council meeting impacted indices.
- People can now order cash on Snapdeal in parts of Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Surat: The online marketplace will deliver Rs 2,000 to customers, though one can avail the service only once in a day.
- Government requests for user data rose 27% in the first half of 2016, says Facebook: More than half the submissions included non-disclosure orders, prohibiting the social media giant from informing users about the information handover.
- Tata Steel shareholders vote out independent director Nusli Wadia: The company submitted a statement to the stock exchanges announcing his removal on Thursday.
- Two-day GST Council meeting begins today: Leaders aim to iron out differences in the implementation of the new tax regime at the meeting, chaired by Arun Jaitley.
- Rs 30 lakh in new notes and other assets found during raids at TN chief secretary’s home, office: A major part of the cash and gold seized were recovered from P Ramamohan Rao’s son Vivek’s house and his in-laws’ residence in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.
- Volkswagen to buy back or fix 80,000 diesel cars affected by emissions scandal for $1-billion: The owners of the vehicles will also be compensated, though the company and consumers’ lawyers are still negotiating the exact terms of the settlement.