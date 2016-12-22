The big news: Kejriwal says Najeeb Jung’s resignation was a surprise, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Modi said Opposition’s criticism of demonetisation exposed their ‘black mind’, and Girija Vaidyanathan is Tamil Nadu’s new chief secretary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Najeeb Jung resigns as lieutenant governor of Delhi: He put in his papers 18 months before his term ended so he can return to academics, his office said.
- ‘No chance of an earthquake’, says Narendra Modi on Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi speech: The prime minister said he was bearing the burden of previous governments’ legacies in dealing with poverty.
- Girija Vaidyanathan appointed Tamil Nadu’s new chief secretary: However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether P Ramamohan Rao has been removed from the post.
- 70 people, including 33 children, rescued from being trafficked in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: The police have arrested five people who sold them to owners of factories and brick kilns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- Pope Francis says ‘malevolent resistance’ to reform Vatican bureaucracy: The pontiff also urged for more laymen and women to be integrated into the Roman Catholic Church’s leadership roles.
- Karnataka proposes to provide 100% quota to Kannadigas in blue-collar jobs in private sector: The information technology and biotechnology sectors will remain exempted from the suggested amendments to a legislation.
- NRI parents accuse Norway government of wrongfully taking away their son in alleged child abuse case: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she has sought a report on the matter from India’s ambassador in Oslo.
- Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin market attack found on the truck: Anis Amri, a 23-year-old ex-convict, had been denied asylum by Germany, where he has been living on a temporary permit since 2015.
- Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year: The bowler also won the ICC Test cricketer of the Year award.
- Submit proof of claims against Tata Sons, court tells Cyrus Mistry’s firms that sued the company: The National Company Law Tribunal also issued a stay order preventing any interim application on the matter to be filed in other courts.