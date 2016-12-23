The Central Industrial Security Force has announced seven new airports will be part of the second phase of their pilot project to do away with security stamps on hand baggage. The project will now be tried out at airports in Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, Trivandrum, Kochi and Nagpur, reported PTI.

The trial run initially started out at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru on December 15. These airports will now go back to stamping after the project ended on Thursday.

CISF Director General OP Singh reviewed the feedback from the pilot project after it ended, and said the initiative was “quite successful”. The force that is responsible for airport security said their initiative had been successful and the time taken to clear passengers had reduced considerably at several airports where the project was tested. However, this was not the case for Delhi airport, where the time taken to pass through security remained the same, they said.

“It’s a mixed bag...we found a majority of passengers favouring the doing away of stamping of the tag. Hence, to get a better sense of the maiden plan we are initiating it at seven other airports for a week beginning December 26,” Singh said. The CISF might try out the project at a few more airports in the country before they take a decision about it. The force said they intended to achieve two goals from the project – that security is not compromised and and that the scrapping of stamps makes flying a better and more hassle-free experience.