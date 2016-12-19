Title

× Close

Pulse

Health and Wellness

healthcare

In the news: Pay 10 times the registration fee at AIIMS if you don't have Aadhaar

A wrap of health news over the past week.

by 

Patients at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences who do not have an Aadhaar number will have to pay Rs 100, which is 10 times the current registration fee, a hospital official told the Press Trust of India. Those who have registered for the national Aadhaar biometrically-verified identify scheme will have the registration fee waived, the official said.

This move will be enforced in January, the news report said. It is aimed at encouraging digital transactions and streamlining the database of patients, said Dr Deepak Agrawal, chairman, computerisation, All India Institute of Medical Sciences. It is also meant to address the problem of patients often misplacing hospital documents.

At present, a patient has to pay Rs 10 for registration following which the hospital issues her with a Unique Health Identification number.

The premier medical facility has also written to the Union Health Ministry requesting a notification that would mandate the linking of a patient’s Aadhaar number with the Unique Health Identification number issued by the institute.

This would make health records portable so that they could be easily accessed by other hospitals, said Dr Agrawal.

AIIMS is also planning to introduce a prepaid card scheme for cashless treatment and will procure point of sale machines and kiosks for net-banking facilities.

UN General Assembly high-level meeting on tuberculosis in 2018

The United Nations General Assembly will hold its first-ever high-level meeting on combating tuberculosis in 2018.

The 2016 Global Tuberculosis Report, which significantly revised the global burden of tuberculosis, said that there are an estimated 10.4 million new cases of the infectious bacterial disease. The revision was made after taking into account the nearly 4.3 million gap in incidents of the disease that are not notified to national authorities globally. The report also significantly updates the number of new tuberculosis cases in a year, from 1.7 million as reported to the national health authorities, to 2.8 million in 2015, a jump of 59%.

After the 47th World Lung Conference in Liverpool in October that followed the release of the report, World Health Organisation officials said that there was a lack of political commitment to fight the disease, especially in high-burden countries such as India. The WHO then called for a UN General Assembly session on tuberculosis, the Hindu reported.

Mario Raviglione, director of the Global Tuberculosis Programme at the WHO had told the Hindu that they were not happy just talking to ministers of health, as these ministers had limited power.

So far, only four UN General Assembly high-level meetings have taken place on issues related to health. Those include meetings on HIV/AIDS, non-communicable diseases, Ebola, and antimicrobial resistance, the last of which took place in September.

In November 2017, there will be a World Health Organisation Global Ministerial Conference on the fight against tuberculosis in the context of Sustainable Development Goals that will be hosted in Moscow, Russia.

Maharashtra to junk old sexist guidelines for examining sexual assault victims

Four years after the Central Government issued revised guidelines with regard to examining cases of sexual assault, most medical colleges in the country are yet to adopt the new guidelines in their syllabi.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra University of Medical Sciences agreed to replace the old formats of forensic medical examination in cases of sexual assault in its syllabus. The old proforma had the violative and unscientific two-finger test that was used to determine if the woman was accustomed to sexual intercourse, something that experts say has nothing to do with sexual assault. It will most likely be adopted in textbooks for the next academic year.

Earlier this year, the publishers of Modi: A Textbook of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology, a go-to textbook for forensic medicine students said that it would remove the guideline for doing the two-finger test for establishing rape in the textbook.

Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of Forensic Medicine at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, Maharashtra, had taken up the implementation of the new proforma with the university, and got a reply from the university office that it had decided to implement the new guidelines.

“If we teach the students with the old formats and ask them to use new formats during actual examination of rape case then the doctors will not be able to handle medico-legal aspects of sexual assault cases effectively,” said Khandekar.

Why are prices not fixed for coronary stents, asks Delhi High Court

In response to a public interest litigation, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to explain why it had not fixed the maximum retail price for coronary stents.

The stents help unclog blocks in the arteries of the heart, and is a life-saving device. Coronary stents were included in the National Essential List of Medicines issued in July.

“What do you have to say with regard to fixation of minimum retail price of coronary stents?” a bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said, the Press Trust of India reported.

The bench asked the Centre to file its response by December 22, the next date of hearing.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext