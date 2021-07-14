Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination results. The board examinations were conducted from April 8 to 28 with nearly four lakh students.

As per a report by NDTV, this year, 99.47 per cent students have been declared qualified for higher education. A total of 4,19,651 students have passed. As per the reports, Kannur district has topped the Kerala SSLC Result 2021 whereas Wayanad district recorded the lowest pass percentage.

The exam was conducted in 2947 centres including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. The evaluation process for Class 10 board exams in the state started on June 7 and conclude on 26. Approximately 12,791 teachers were involved in the valuation process. The practical examinations, however, were cancelled this year due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

Steps to download the Kerala SSLC 2021 result

Visit the official website sslcexam.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in Click on the SSLC result 2021 link Key in your log in details and submit Download the result and take a print for future reference

Students who are unsatisfied with their results can register for the revaluation or getting a photocopy of the answer sheet from July 17 to 23.

Students who score Grade D or below have to re-appear for the save a year (SAY) examinations. The dates for SAY will be announced later.