Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE II), 2020 on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CDS (II) 2020 examination can check and download the result from UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 129 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the results of the CDSE (II), 2020 for admission to the 151 (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020, reads the official notification.

Steps to download the CDSE (II) 2020 final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results” tab Now click on result link against Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download CDSE (II) 2020 final result.

The Commission informs that the verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

More details in the official notification.