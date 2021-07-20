The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Civil Defence Instructor/ Senior Store Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on its official website ossc.gov.in from July 20 onwards.

The last date to register and pay the application fee is August 19. However, candidates can submit their completely filled applications till August 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies. The applicants must go through the advertisement and ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria in all respect.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognised university with basic knowledge of computer skills.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 200 except for candidates from SC/ ST category.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of various examinations and test including Preliminary examinations followed by Physical Measurement and Physical Test. Those who will qualify in the Physical Measurement and Physical Test shall have to appear for the Main Written Examination.

Candidates qualifying in the Main Written Examination shall be called for the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test.