The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will soon close the application window for Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT). Eligible aspirants can apply on its official website dte.assam.gov.in till today.

The test will be held on August 22. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on July which later was deferred amid “unavoidable reasons”, read the notice.

The PAT 2021 examination is going to be held for admissions to diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions. There are 4,425 diploma engineering seats on offer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 20 years 6 months as on December 31, 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidate must pass the H.S.L.C. (Class 12) or its equivalent examination with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subject with:

40% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for General candidates

(in Average) in Mathematics and Science for General candidates 35% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for SC candidates.

(in Average) in Mathematics and Science for SC candidates. 33% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for ST Candidates

Here’s Assam PAT 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for Assam PAT 2021:

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “PAT 2021 online application” Click on “Click here to Apply” Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for Assam PAT 2021.