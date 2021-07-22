The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020 exams draft answer key on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections till July 26, 2021.

The PGT examination 2020 was conducted on July 16, 17 and 18 in online (CBT) mode and socially distanced format. The exam was held for various subjects including — Biology, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, Economics, Hindi and Chemistry.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the answer key

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DRAFT ANSWER KEYS FOR FILING OBJECTIONS, IF ANY IN R/O OF ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION HELD ON 16TH TO 18TH JULY 2021” Now key in your application number, date of birth and submit Check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Board has also released the result of Junior Engineer (Electrical). A total of 25 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted. The further selection is subject to genuineness of the documents.

Here’s the direct link to the JE (Electrical) result.