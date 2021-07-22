Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for Forest Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The shortlisted candidates can check and download their admit card from UKSSSC’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted by the Commission from July 27 onwards. More than 2000 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round.

The applicants are also required to download the declaration form along with the admit card. Candidates will be able to check their venue and other examination details on the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1218 vacancies, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “पद कोड-102 पदनाम-वन आरक्षी की शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा-2021 का औपबंधिक प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु क्लिक करें” Now click on “Click to download Provisional Admit Card of Post Code 102 Designation Forest Constable” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download the declaration form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.