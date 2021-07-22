Rajasthan High Court (RHC) notified Civil Dudge Cadre vacancies today, July 22, on its official website hcraj.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply from July 30 (1.00 PM) to August 31 (5.00 PM).

The last date to pay the application fee is September 1. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree in Law (Professional) from any University established by Law in India. Every candidate must possess a thorough knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagari script and Rajasthani dialects and social customs of Rajasthan.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/ OBC (creamy layer)/ BC (creamy layer) category and other state candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000. OBC (Non Creamy)/ BC (Non Creamy)/ EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD category.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Main Examination (Subjective Type) and interview round.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website here.