Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the inter II year (Class 12th) General and Vocational exam results today, July 23, in a press conference. Registered candidates can check their result from BIEAP’s official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh took to Twitter to announce the live result.

Live - Intermediate 2nd year results 2021 https://t.co/q4VNiDjUtk — Audimulapu Suresh (@AudimulapSuresh) July 23, 2021

Steps to download the Class 12th result

Visit the official website results.bie.ap.gov.in Click on “Click Here” against 2nd Year General Results/ Vocational Results Key in your hall ticket number and date of birth Submit and check the result Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

This year, AP inter exams 2021 were cancelled amid rising Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the board came up with alternative evaluation method taking into account the marks of class 10th and the intermediate first year.

30 % weightage will be given to marks scored in the top three subjects of Class 10th, while the remaining 70% will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year (Class 11).