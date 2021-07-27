Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the examinations/ Computer Based Screening Tests (CBT/ Offline) schedule for various posts on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The tests will commence on August 23 and conclude on September 29, 2021.

The e-admit cards will be upload on Commission’s website shortly. The concerned applicants will be informed through SMS/ e-mail.

“The e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates are being uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMS / e-mail(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications Form,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Tentative Schedule of Online/CBT Examination Name of post(s) Date of Computer Based Screening Test Computer Programmer in Jal Shakti Vibhag

August 23 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD August 24 Process Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag August 25 Computer Programmer in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs August 26 APRO in the Department of Information & Public Relations August 27 Senior Scale Stenographer in HPPSC August 28

Tentative Schedule of Offline Examination Name of post(s) Date of Exams Assistant Engineer (Civil) in PWD September 19 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Preliminary) Examination September 26

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Screening Test dates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Research Officer (ARO), Class-II (Non-Gazetted). The test will be held on August 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.