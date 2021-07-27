HPPSC releases examination schedule for various posts; check details here
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the examinations/ Computer Based Screening Tests (CBT/ Offline) schedule for various posts on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The tests will commence on August 23 and conclude on September 29, 2021.
The e-admit cards will be upload on Commission’s website shortly. The concerned applicants will be informed through SMS/ e-mail.
“The e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates are being uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMS / e-mail(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications Form,” reads the official notification.
Here’s the direct link to the official notification.
Tentative Schedule of Online/CBT Examination
|Name of post(s)
|Date of Computer Based Screening Test
| Computer Programmer in Jal Shakti
Vibhag
|August 23
|Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD
|August 24
|Process Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag
|August 25
|Computer Programmer in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs
|August 26
|APRO in the Department of Information & Public Relations
|August 27
|Senior Scale Stenographer in HPPSC
|August 28
Tentative Schedule of Offline Examination
|Name of post(s)
|Date of Exams
|Assistant Engineer (Civil) in PWD
|September 19
|Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Preliminary) Examination
|September 26
Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Screening Test dates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Research Officer (ARO), Class-II (Non-Gazetted). The test will be held on August 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.