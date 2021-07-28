State Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the result of Kerala Class 12th in a press conference today. Registered students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

More than 4.46 lakh students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from April 8 to 26, 2021. A total of 87.94 percent students have pass this year. The pass percentage in science, commerce, and arts is 90.52%, 89.13% and 89.33%.

In the year 2020, the pass percentage was 85.13%.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ernakulam district has registered the highest pass percentage and Pathnamthitta has registered the lowest pass percentage.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in Click on the Class 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout future reference

The Save A Year (SAY) or improvement exams will be held from August 11, 2021.