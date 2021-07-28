Kerala Class 12th result declared; here’s the download link
State Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the result of Kerala Class 12th in a press conference today. Registered students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
More than 4.46 lakh students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from April 8 to 26, 2021. A total of 87.94 percent students have pass this year. The pass percentage in science, commerce, and arts is 90.52%, 89.13% and 89.33%.
In the year 2020, the pass percentage was 85.13%.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ernakulam district has registered the highest pass percentage and Pathnamthitta has registered the lowest pass percentage.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the Class 12th result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the result and take a printout future reference
The Save A Year (SAY) or improvement exams will be held from August 11, 2021.