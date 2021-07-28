Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has notified 158 vacancies for selection of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Interested candidates can apply online through VSSC’s official website vssc.gov.in till August 4 (5.00 PM). The training duration will be of one year.

The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is August 4, 2021. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 158 vacancies in various designated field and discipline. Out of these, 8 vacancies are for the post of Automobile Engg, 25 for Chemical Engg, 8 for Civil Engg, 15 for Computer Sci/Engg, 10 for Electrical Engg., 40 for Electronics Engg., 6 for Instrument Technology, and 46 for Mechanical Engg.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years as on August 4, 2021. Reservation to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PWBD candidates is applicable as per Govt. of India rules.

Educational Qualification: First Class Diploma in Engg. (three years duration) awarded by a State Board of Technical Education in the respective field with not less than 60% aggregate marks.

Candidates who have passed Diploma before October 2018, candidates pursuing final year Diploma and result awaiting candidates, are not eligible to apply.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for VSSC apprentice posts

Visit the official website vssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification No. VSSC TA2021- Selection of Technician Apprentices (Diploma in Engg.)” under Latest News section Read the vacancy details and click on “Apply” Fill the application form, upload all the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.