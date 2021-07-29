The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra close the online application process today for the Common Entrance Test for admission to the three-year LLB for the academic year 2021-2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination at the official website llb3cet2021.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB-3 years CET 2021 will be held in an online MCQ mode at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam duration is 2 hours. The exam dates are yet to be announced.

Candidates are advised to read the information booklet available on the website carefully for full details.

Here’s MAH LLB 3 year CET 2021 Information Booklet.

Eligibility Criteria

Three-year graduation degree in any faculty issued by any University recognised by UGC and following a 10+2+3 education pattern is a must to appear in MAH LLB-3 years CET 2021 and for admission of three-year law course.

Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 whereas for candidates from reserved category, Rs 600 is applicable.

Steps to register for MAH LLB 3 year CET 2021:

Visit the official website llb3cet2021.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read and the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

The application form will not be edited hence candidates are advised to verify the details before submitting the applications. Candidate can use only one Mobile No and E-mail ID for one application form.

MAH LLB 3-year CET will consist of four papers — Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English — for a total of 150 marks.