North Central Railway (NCR) Prayagraj has invited online applications for recruitment to Apprentice posts in various division — Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Jhansi workshop. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts from August 2 onwards on NCR’s official website rrcpryj.org.

The last date to submit the application form is September 1, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1664 posts.

Vacancy Details

Prayagraj Mechanical Department: 364

Prayagraj Electrical Department: 339

Jhansi Division: 480

Work Shop Jhansi: 185

Agra Division: 296

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on September 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed matriculation or Class 10 in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognized Board. However, for Trade Welder, Wireman and Carpenter the minimum educational qualification is 8th class pass from recognized school and the National Trade Certificate/ ITI Certificate in the notified trade issue by NCVT/SCVT. More details in the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 100. SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list which would be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and ITI. The selected candidates will then be called for document verification (DV) round. There will be no written test or viva.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.