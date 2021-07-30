State Health Agency (SHA), Jammu and Kashmir has invited online applications for recruitment to multiple positions of District Program Coordinator, District Information Systems Manager, and District Grievance Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in.

The last date to submit the online application is August 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 42 vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for the post of Program Coordinator, 20 for Information Systems Manager and 2 for Grievance Manager.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

District Program Coordinator: The applicants should have completed MBBS/ BHMS/ BAMS and have 5 years’ experience in implementation of Government Health Insurance Programmes or Insurance industry or TPA.

District Information Systems Manager: B Tech in Computer Sc./ IT/ Math & Computing/ Data Science/ MCA. The applicants should have minimum of 5 years experience in implementing and managing information systems.

District Grievance Manager: MSW/ Public Relations OR MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration OR Master in Hospital/ Health Administration OR MBA in Healthcare. The candidates should have at least 5 years experience in managing public relations/ social audits/ monitoring of large public sector programmes. More details in the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for J&K SHA vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Multiple Positions under Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana” Click on “Apply” and then “Apply Now” against your choice of post Register and proceed with the application

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.