National Testing Agency (NTA) will today conclude the online application process for Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) exam 2021. Interested candidates can register on the official website lnipe.nta.ac.in by 11.50 PM today.

The applications are invited for admissions to various Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate, and Post Graduate Diploma courses offered by LNIPE for the academic year 2021-22, reads the notification.

The examination will be conducted on August 14 in online mode (CBT). The question paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions.

The agency will open the application correction window from August 1 to 3. The applicants will be able to download their admit card from August 9 onwards.

Here’s the direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for LNIPE 2021

Visit the official website lnipe.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Fill Registration Form” Register using your Email ID and Mobile Number Log in, upload the documents, and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1500.

About LNIPE

Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Gwalior was established by the Ministry of Education & Culture, Government of India in 1957. The main purpose of establishing this Institute was to upgrade the status of Physical Education by producing quality teachers and leaders through graduate and post-graduate courses.

LNIPE offers courses including Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed), MA (Sports Management), MA (Sports Journalism), M.Sc (Sports Biomechanics), Sports Coaching, Fitness Management, Diploma in Sports Events Management (ODL), Post Graduate in Sports Journalism(ODL) and others.

For more details, candidates are advised visit the official website here.