The first allotment list of CLAT 2021 counselling has been released today for registered candidates. The Consortium of National Law Universities is conducting the online counselling process for those who cleared the Common Law Admission Test 2021 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

The CLAT 2021 result was announced on July 28 and the combined merit list for both UG and PG was released thereafter. Online registration for CLAT counselling was conducted on July 29 and 30 for candidates to submit five NLU preferences and make the payment.

How to check allotment list

A candidate has to login into his/her CLAT account at consortiumofnlus.ac.in using mobile number and password and see if he/she has been allotted a seat in the first list. If not allotted, the candidate has to wait for the next list.

If you have been allotted a seat in the first provisional list, accept/lock the seat, upload documents and pay the fee to the NLU before August 5 (5.00 PM).

Candidates can also apply for an upgrade by making the payment of the requisite fee to the allotted University and upload documents on the website of Consortium. Only candidates who have taken the admission and paid the requisite fee and uploaded the documents on the website of Consortium will be considered for upgradation.

Read CLAT 1st list instructions here.

The candidate can also exit the admission process by forfeiting the claim for any seat allotment from the CLAT consortium. The candidate will lose the currently allotted seat and will not be considered for allotment in the subsequent lists also. Please exercise caution in choosing this option.

Important note

“If a candidate after ‘Accepting the allotted seat’ or opting for ‘Upgrade’ fails to upload the relevant documents on Consortium website and pay the requisite fee at the allotted NLU, he/she will not be accepted for the admission by the said NLU. Hence, all the candidates are required to visit the website of the allotted NLU and make the requisite payment within the stipulated time to confirm their admission,” reads the counselling guide.

The second, third, fourth and fifth allotment list will be released on August 9, 13, 17 and 20 respectively.

Candidates are advised to read the CLAT counselling guide carefully.

CLAT 2021 - Counseling Instructions