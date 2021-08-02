The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the online registrations for On Demand Examination (ODE) 2021 for Secondary level (Stream-3) or Sr. Secondary level (Stream-4) on its official website sdmis.nios.ac.in or nios.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 17 onwards.

The examination will be held at NIOS HQ and Kendriya Vidyalayas identified as NIOS exam centres.

“The learners who have registered for improvement in subjects and the learners whose result was marked as Non Computable (NC) for June, 2021 examination are given a chance (one time) to register and appear in these subjects under ODE without examination fee till August 31, 2021,” reads the official notice.

The examination at NIOS HQ and Kendriya Vidyalaya will be held for four days — from Tuesday to Friday and three days — Tuesday to Thursday, respectively, reports Hindustan Times.

NIOS also had notified the same on Twitter and said: “NIOS ODE 2021 for Secondary and Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted at NIOS & identified KVS as ODE Exam Centre from 17.08.21 onwards. ODE Registration & fee submission for the same will be available on http://nios.ac.in & http://sdmis.nios.ac.in 4m 02.08.21.”

NIOS ODE 2021 for Secondary and Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be conducted at NIOS & identified KVS as ODE Exam Centre from 17.08.21 onwards.ODE Registration & fee submission for the same will be available on https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 & https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9 4m 02.08.21. pic.twitter.com/1Pz0ry9AGq — NIOS (@niostwit) July 30, 2021

NIOS ODE 2021 application process

The applicants are required to register themselves through OTP on mobile or email. Fill up the details and upload required documents. Select subject, exam centre, make payment and select the date of examination.

Once the dates are successfully booked, login to your dashboard and check the admission confirmation. Once done, download the identity card and hall ticket. Contact the centres for examination.

