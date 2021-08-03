Combat Vehicles Research and Development Estt. (DRDO), Avadi, Chennai, has extended the registration deadline for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training programme. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal mhrdnats.gov.in till August 14.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment aims to fill up 57 vacancies, of which 31 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Apprentices and 26 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. The Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year.

The age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

Here’s the released notification.

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices: The applicants should hold a degree in engineering or technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline including graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: The applicants should hold a degree in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for DRDO Apprentice posts

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Fill up the application form and generate a unique enrolment number After a day, log in to the portal and click on establishment request menu Click on Find Establishment Upload Resume, choose establishment name and type “COMBAT VEHICLES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT (CVRDE)” and search Click apply Click apply again

Here’s the direct link to register for DRDO Apprentice posts.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email ID. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.