The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified the extension of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG 2021) deadline on Tuesday, August 3. Eligible applicants will now be able to apply for the examination till August 10 (5.00 PM) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants can pay the application fee by August 10 (11.50 PM). Earlier, the application deadline was August 6.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). As per the official notification, the result will also be utilized for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing courses, therefore, interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the exam.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The application correction window will open from August 11 to August 14 (02:00 PM), to enable the applicants to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form.

Steps to register for NEET UG 2021

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Fill Registration Form” Click on “New Registration” Fill in the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for NEET UG 2021.

For eligibility details and other relevant information, candidates may check the Information Bulletin here.