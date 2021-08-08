Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2021 re-exam. Candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and password from the official website bitsadmission.com.

The Institute will hold the exam on August 9 for students who applied for rescheduling their BITSAT exam slot as it was clashing with other exams. BITS decided to reschedule the examination after receiving a lot of requests regarding the same.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test or BITSAT 2021 is being conducted from August 3 to 9 in a Computer Based Test(CBT) mode for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Steps to download BITSAT 2021 hall ticket:

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on the download admit card link Key in your application and password Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to download BITSAT 2021 hall ticket.