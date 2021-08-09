The Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has released the admit card for Community Health Officers (CHOs) recruitment examination. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org.

The examination will be conducted in online mode (CBT) on August 13. The test will be held in three shifts, reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2100 vacancies, of which 1050 posts are for the July 2021 session and 1050 for the January 2022 session.

Steps to download SHSB CHO admit card

Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org On the homepage, click on “Important Notification,Scribe Notice, Equi-percentile Notice and Download Admit Card against advt. no.- 06/2021” Click on “Admit Card against Advt no - 06/2021- Click Here” Key in your application number, date of birth and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Candidates who successfully complete the 6 month certificate in Community Health for GNM/BSc Nursing Under NHM will be posted at Health and Wellness Centres as Community Health Officers (CHOs).

This course is part of an initiative under the National Health Mission to strengthen sub-centre as Health and Wellness Centres (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion, reads the notification.