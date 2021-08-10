Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th, rules Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

As per a report by Time of India, the court noted that it is a case of gross injustice and amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it would be a threat to the lives of students.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 21. However, after the ruling, the admissions will now be done without the entrance exams.

The court has directed the board to commence the admission process on the basis of Class 10th marks and internal assessments. The admission are to be done in six weeks, reports Live Law.

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission test is conducted in various phases for admissions in Class 11th. The examination helps students to get admission in top colleges.

For further updates, students are advised to keep visiting the board’s official website mahahsscboard.in.