Union Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager. Interested candidates can apply at the official website unionbankofindia.co.in. The online application and fee can be submitted till September 3.

UBI has notified a total of 347 posts of Managers in different departments and roles.

Application fee

The application fee General, EWS, and OBC category is Rs 850. SC/ST/PWBD Candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully for details on eligiblity criteria.

Here’s UBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2021 official notification

UBI recruitment vacancy details Post Vacancy Senior Manager (Risk)

60 Manager (Risk ) 60 Manager (Civil Engineer) 7 Manager (Architect) 7 Manager (Electrical Engineer) 2 Manager (Printing Technologist) 1 Manager (Forex) 50 Manager (Chartered Accountant) 14 Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) 26 Assistant Manager (Forex) 120

Selection process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interviews depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates.

Steps to apply for UBI recruitment 2021:

Visit UBI website unionbankofindia.co.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and click on ‘view current Recruitment’ Click on apply link for ‘UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2021-22 (SPECIALIST OFFICERS)’ Register at the IBPS portal and proceed with application process Select the post, fill application form Pay the application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for UBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2021.