The Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has released the hall ticket for the upcoming Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2021. Candidates can download their KARTET admit card through the official site schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET 2021 will be held on August 22 (Sunday). It will consist of Paper-1 (for teaching classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-II (for teaching classes 6th to 8th).

Steps to download KARTET hall ticket:

Visit official site schooleducation.kar.nic.in Click on ‘Generate Admission Ticket of KARTET-2021’ Enter User name, password and hit ‘download hall ticket’ The KARTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download KARTET 2021 hall ticket.

Karnataka TET exam is conducted for recruitment of school teachers for classes 1 to 8. The examination will be conducted by following all the SOPs issued by the state and central government of India.