Today is the last day to apply for the posts of Jail Guard under Group C at the official website of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts at sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to submit the application fee is August 16.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 213 posts of Jail Guard, of which 200 vacancies are for Male candidates and 13 for female candidates. UKSSSC will conduct an exam for the posts in December 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants should be between the age of 21 years and 35 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate (Class 12) or have equivalent qualification. The candidates should have working knowledge of Devanagari Hindi.

Here’s UKSSSC Jail Guard recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection Process

UKSSSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of the Written Examination, Physical Eligibility Test, and Physical Standard Test.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas candidates from SC/ST/EWS category will have to pay Rs 150.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC vacancies:

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in and fill the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.