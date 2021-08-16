The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced it will conduct the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24.

The CUCET 2021 will be held for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 120 minutes in Objective Type comprising Multiple Choice Questions.

A total of 12 Central Universities will use the CUCET exam for admission to their programmes. There are:

Assam University, Silchar aus.ac.in

Central University of Andhra Pradesh cuap.ac.in

Central University of Gujarat gug.ac.in

Central University of Haryana cuh.ac.in

Central University of Jammu cujammu.ac.in

Central University of Jharkhand cuj.ac.in

Central University of Karnataka cuk.ac.in

Central University of Kerala cukerala.ac.in

Central University of Punjab cup.edu.in

Central University of Rajasthan curaj.ac.in

Central University of South Bihar cusb.ac.in

Central University of Tamil Nadu cutn.ac.in

Candidates shall read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on the CUCET website and details of Programmes, Eligibility Criteria, Programme Structure etc. are available on the respective website of participating Universities.

The eligibility criteria for individual UG and PG courses are mentioned in the Bulletin. Details on seat availability is available on the individual University website.

The online application process for CUCET 2021 has commenced at the website cucet.nta.nic.in and candidates can apply till September 1 (upto 11:50 pm). Applications can be corrected between September 3 and 4.

Here’s NTA CUCET 2021 official notification.

CUCET 2021 Information Bulletin:

Undergraduate (UI)

Postgraduate (PG)

Steps to apply for NTA CUCET 2021:

Visit the official website cucet.nta.nic.in Click on registration link for CUCET 2021 Register and login to fill the application form Select the course, fill the online application, upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for CUCET 2021.