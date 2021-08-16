JKPSC admit cards released for AE, ARO, Prosecuting Officer exams
The JKPSC AE (Civil)/ARO and Prosecuting Officer Prelims 2021 will be held on August 25.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Assistant Engineer/Assistant Research Officer and Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The JKPSC AE (Civil)/ARO and Prosecuting Officer Prelims 2021 will be held on August 25. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.
Steps to download JKPSC admit card:
- Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
- Click on the download admit card link for the exams under ‘What’s New’
- Enter Online Application Form Number and submit
- The JKPSC admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to download JKPSC AE Civil/Deputy/ARO exam admit card.
Here’s direct link to download JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Prelims admit card.