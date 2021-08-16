The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Assistant Engineer/Assistant Research Officer and Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC AE (Civil)/ARO and Prosecuting Officer Prelims 2021 will be held on August 25. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Steps to download JKPSC admit card:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the download admit card link for the exams under ‘What’s New’ Enter Online Application Form Number and submit The JKPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JKPSC AE Civil/Deputy/ARO exam admit card.

Here’s direct link to download JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Prelims admit card.