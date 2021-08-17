The Military Engineer Services (MES) has released the Supervisor and Draughtsman admit card on its official website. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website mes.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 29.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 502 vacancies, out of which, 450 vacancies are for Supervisor Barracks and Stores and 52 are for Draughtsman. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 tentatively and the admit card will be released two weeks prior to the exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mesgovonline.com Click on “Login Registered User” under Links tab Key in your Registration No, Password and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Written Examination Scope of Examination No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration of Exam Duration of Written Exam for Physically Handicapped Candidates General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 120 minutes 2 hours 40 minutes

General Awareness and General English 25 25

Numerical Aptitude 25 25

Specialised Topic 25 50

Total 100 125 2 hours 2 hours 40 minutes

