Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS EdCET 2021). Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 and 25 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

TS EdCET-2021 will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” under Application tab Key in your registration number, date of birth and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to TS EDCET 2021 admit card.

The application process commenced on April 19 and conclude on August 12, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.