Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit cards for several upcoming recruitment exams. Registered candidates can download their admit card through their login ID from Commission’s official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The admit cards have been released for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), APRO, Computer Programmer and Process Engineer exams. The exam will be held in Online/CBT mode in August and in a single session from 1.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

The provisionally admitted candidates must bring their admit cards to the examination centre on the day of examination and no candidates will be allowed to appear in the Examination without admit cards, reads the HPPSC notice.

Here’s HPPSC exam schedule.

HPPSC exam schedule Name of post(s) Date of Computer Based Screening Test Computer Programmer in Jal Shakti Vibhag August 23 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD August 24 Process Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag August 25 Computer Programmer in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs August 26 APRO in the Department of Information & Public Relations August 27

Steps to download HPPSC admit card: