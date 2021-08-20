Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) provisional answer key 2021 in two separate sets. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from board’s official website upsessb.org.

The PGT examination was conducted on August 17 and 18.

Candidates can raise objections for the first set of answer keys for 10 subjects till August 21, whereas for the second set of answer keys for 13 subjects, the objection deadline is August 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2595 UP PGT vacancies.

Steps to download the answer keys

Visit the official website upsessb.org On the homepage, click on “Answer Key Advt 02/2021 of 13 Subjects” and “Answer Key Advt 02/2021 of 10 Subjects” The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the answer keys for 10 subjects (exam held on August 17).

Here’s the direct link to the answer keys for 13 subjects (exam held on August 18).

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on the official website objection.upsessb.org by logging in using candidate roll number and mobile number.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 15198 vacancies, of which, 12603 are for the post of UP TGT and 2595 vacancies are for UP PGT.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.