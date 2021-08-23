Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) will soon conclude the application process for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for 797 CHO vacancies on UP NHM’s official website upnrhm.gov.in till today, August 23.

Earlier, the application deadline was August 17.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed BSc (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or Post Basic BSc (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply.

Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application

The applicants should be less than the age of 35 years as on August 17, 2021.

Here’s UP NHM CHO recruitment 2021 advertisement.

Steps to apply for UP NHM CHO vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on ‘Application Form submission for CHO advertisement dated 08.07.2021’ under the Updates tab Register and log in to the portal Fill up the application form, upload required documents and submit Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the application.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer based Test followed by verification of details/documents.