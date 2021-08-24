National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released a notification regarding the re-opening of DNB PDCET 2021 registration window. Candidates who have not applied for Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) can register on the official website nbe.edu.in.

As per the released notice, the application window will reopen from August 31 (3.00 Pm onwards) to September 5, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 19.

“Candidates who have passed the final examination, on or before 28th February 2021, leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma qualification from Indian Universities which are duly recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956, Govt. of India can apply for the DNB-PDCET 2021 in the same Broad specialty,” reads the notification.

Here’s the released notice.

The cut-off date to qualify the said Post Graduate Diploma qualification has been extended to July 31, 2021.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 5900. Any claim for refund, adjustment or carrying forward of Application fee will not be entertained on successful submission of application and payment of fee.

For more details, candidates may check the Information Bulletin here.

DNB-PDCET 2021 is the ranking examination for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2021 admission session. DNB-PDCET 2021 will be conducted by National Board of Examinations on a computer based platform. Verification of documents of the candidates shall be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process.