The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the final result of the 2018 Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination. Candidates can check the result at the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC 2018 Misc services exam was conducted in three phases: Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and Personality Tests. The PT round was held earlier this year. The exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts under the Government of West Bengal.

The result document contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to different posts/services on the basis of the result of the Miscellaneous Services Exam 2018.

As per rules, candidates are selected for appointment will be required to appear before a Medical Board for certificates of their fitness for Government service in the form prescribed for the purpose.

Here’s WBPSC 2018 Misc services exam final result.