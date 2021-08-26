The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will conclude the registration process for Class 11th admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya 2021-2022. Interested students can apply on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Admission will be made on the basis of performance of students in Class X Board Examinations (CBSE / State Education/ other recognized Board), reads the official notice.

Eligibility

The students’ date of birth has to be between June 1, 2003 to May 31, 2007 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Also, the candidate must have passed class X from a recognized school (affiliated to CBSE or any other State Education/ other recognized Board) of the State where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located during the academic session 2020-21.

Steps to register for Class 11th admission

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here for Registration through online portal for class XI lateral entry admission” Register, key in required details and submit class X marks Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for Class 11th admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.