The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2021. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check their results online at the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the JIPMAT 2021 on August 10 in 51 Cities across India at 70 Centres in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The Agency said a total of 7,910 applicants registered for the exam while only 4,794 appeared.

The JIPMAT 2021 was held for admission to the Five Year Integrated Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management - Jammu.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya & IIM Jammu where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process,” NTA said in its result notice.

Here’s NTA JIPMAT 2021 result notice.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2021 scorecard:

Visit official website jipmat.nta.ac.in Click on the JIPMAT scorecard link Login using application number and date of birth or password The JIPMAT scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NTA JIPMAT result 2021.