Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies, of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Detailed information in the notification.

Here’s UKPSC LSSE 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ EWS category or Ex-Serviceman are required to apy the application fee of Rs 150 along with the processing fees with tax, whereas the applicants from Uttarakhand SC/ ST category will have to pay the fee of Rs 60 plus the processing fees with tax.

Steps to apply for Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “सम्मिलित राज्य (सिविल) अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन” under recent Updates Now click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।” Read the instructions and register yourself Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UKPSC Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021.