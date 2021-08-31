Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for recruitment to various posts of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a total of 25271 vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission will conduct an open competitive examination for the recruitment. The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: July 17

Last date to fill up the applications: August 31

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 2 (11.30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 4

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 7

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 23 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualifications: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and log in to the profile using registration number and password Proceed with the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit and take a print of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.